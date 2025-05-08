Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 259.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,481 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 865,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.