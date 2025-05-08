Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 185,435 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $73.53 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

