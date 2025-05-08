Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 236.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.25% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $223.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Further Reading

