Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) by 214.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in BV Financial were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in BV Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BV Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BV Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BV Financial by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 71,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in BV Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BV Financial stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. BV Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.63.

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

