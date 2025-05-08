Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.57 Million Stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.76% of Amplify Travel Tech ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Amplify Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.21. Amplify Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

About Amplify Travel Tech ETF

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.