Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.81 Million Position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,078 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYCG. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000.

NASDAQ MYCG opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

