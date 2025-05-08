Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 2,610.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,267,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,571,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 389,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 352,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.15%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.