Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $2.64 Million in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

