Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

TXNM Energy stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 61.05%.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

