Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 184,907 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.35% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 910,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 140,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

