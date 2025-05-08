Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 21,796 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 186.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.29% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 61,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,395,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

