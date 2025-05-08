Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 412.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.21% of C&F Financial worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $83,592.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,405. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $208.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

