Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

