Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

