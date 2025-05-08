TD Cowen Raises Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $20.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,390.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

