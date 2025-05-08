Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Teekay by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of TK stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $725.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.37. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Teekay Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.