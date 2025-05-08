Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 755 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.75.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

