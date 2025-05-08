The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stake Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,393,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,971,000 after buying an additional 631,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 466,795 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bancorp by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 269,660 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 715,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,681,000 after buying an additional 180,586 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

