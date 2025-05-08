The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,741,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,054,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $6,528,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $339.77. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.