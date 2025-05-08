The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 230 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in First American Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

FAF stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.