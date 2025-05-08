The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 893 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.37% of MAG Silver worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAG. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 211.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $3,482,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.09.

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is 101.41%.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.