The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

