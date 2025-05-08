The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,496 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 948,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 651,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,286,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

In other Riverview Bancorp news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 186,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $965,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

