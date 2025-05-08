The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $314,075,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,905,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,853,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 843,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.58 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

