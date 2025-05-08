The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Belden were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 15.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Belden by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Belden Stock Up 1.5 %

Belden stock opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $111.39. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

