The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,399 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.57% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.14. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

