The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.19 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of TopBuild worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,029,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 871,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 779.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 535,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,688,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.56.

NYSE:BLD opened at $284.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

