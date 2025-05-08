The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

