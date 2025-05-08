The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

