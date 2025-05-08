The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

ARCC stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

