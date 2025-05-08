The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 23,117 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Provident Financial worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Provident Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PROV opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $101.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.