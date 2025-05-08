The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

