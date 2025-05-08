The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after buying an additional 745,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,584,000 after acquiring an additional 227,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,175,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. The trade was a 33.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

