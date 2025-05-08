The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,947,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $810,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after acquiring an additional 893,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,457,000 after acquiring an additional 77,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

FRT stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.