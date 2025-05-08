The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.0 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

