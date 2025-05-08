The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $3,595,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $6,529,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

