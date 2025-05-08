The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,002 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,001 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

