The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,260 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $30.32 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.