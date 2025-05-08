The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,231 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 419.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,196.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,257.60. The trade was a 30.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.