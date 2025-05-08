The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,778 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on MMS

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.