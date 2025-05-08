The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,873 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.