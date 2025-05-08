The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 349 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after buying an additional 204,376 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,290,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 52,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HII opened at $230.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

