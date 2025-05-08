The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 361,328 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.74% of Diversified Energy worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Diversified Energy by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DEC opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

