The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,677 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of KB Home worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 4,540.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in KB Home by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

