The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 729 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.44 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

