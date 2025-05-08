The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 99,711 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.47. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,999.70. This represents a 0.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,540.80. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

