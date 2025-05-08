The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FreeGulliver LLC increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 412,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 346,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

TOI opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 186.83% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.15 million.

In related news, Director Mark L. Pacala bought 90,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $94,184.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,971 shares in the company, valued at $233,969.84. This represents a 67.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 122,258 shares of company stock valued at $127,148. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Profile

(Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.