Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 193 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 962.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra Research cut Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.74.

WIX opened at $166.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $119.25 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.86.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

