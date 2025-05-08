Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 44,533 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 2,867.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,585,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 386,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,902 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 802,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,898,795.68. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,299,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,719.40. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,500 in the last 90 days. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

