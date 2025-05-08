Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 195.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

